Microsoft unifies authenticator apps into Microsoft Authenticator

The new Microsoft Authenticator will combine different pieces of Microsofts current set of authenticator apps into a new single app that will work with both Microsoft accounts and Azure Active Directory accounts. The coming app will allow users to simply click an ‘approve’ button in a notification to complete their two-factor authentications.

Microsoft Authenticator will support wearables including Apple Watch and Samsung Gear, and will support fingerprint-based approvals instead of passcodes on iPhones and Android phones.

The new app is meant for both consumer and enterprise customers. Enterprise users will have the ability to sign in through certificates instead of passwords.

Those currently using Azure Authenticator will see the new app delivered as an update. Existing accounts will be automatically upgraded. Users of the Microsoft Account authenticator app for Android will get a message prompting them to download the new app once its available.