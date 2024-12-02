Microsoft to allegedly buy Israeli cyber-security company Adallom

Adallom, which develops cloud security platforms, is expected to become the center for Microsofts cyber security business in Israel.

The US technology company has made several recent acquisitions in Israel, including security software developer Aorato for a reported USD 200 million.

Adallom was founded in 2012 and has 80 employees at its offices in Israel and the US. It offers users information security technology on remote servers. It can secure information stored on Salesforces, Microsofts or Googles cloud services and protect it from cyber-attacks.