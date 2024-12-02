Microsoft to address French authority concerns on data protection

The French data protection authority expressed concerns over the amount of data being sent to Redmond via Windows 10, and Microsoft was given three months to address the issues or face formal sanctions.

Microsoft declared that is committed to preserving the privacy and security of its customer’s data and has built Windows 10 around protecting that data, and will be working with the CNIL to address their concerns.

An updated privacy statement will be coming from Microsoft in August, confirming Microsoft’s intention to adopt the European Commission’s Privacy Shield for which the company has already expressed support.