Microsoft to acquire cyber security company Hexadite

Hexadite is a US-based company that uses machine learning to investigate cyberattacks and reduce damages for businesses. The company has a research and development centre in Israel. Investors in Hexadite include Hewlett Packard Ventures, and venture capital companies TenEleven and YL Ventures.

This is the latest deal Microsoft has struck in a series of financial investments into Israel-based cyber security startups. In January 2017, the tech company announced plans to spend over USD 1 billion on cybersecurity research and development.