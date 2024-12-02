Microsoft provides new data protection tool for enterprises

The new Azure Information Protection service builds on the Azure Rights Management service and the company’s recent acquisition of Israel-based security company Secure Islands. The Azure Information Protection service takes it classification and labeling technologies from Secure Islands.

Azure Information Protection service will allow users to tag their data based on its source, context and content. Microsoft notes that this classification can be automatic or user-driven, and once data is labelled, administrators can set different protection levels based on these tags.

This classification and protection also travel with the data as it moves to mobile devices.