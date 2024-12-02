Microsoft patents biometric authentication solution that uses gestures

In a patent revealed by Patently Mobile, Microsoft describes a system that uses one or more types of sensors to scan capture multiple biometric features that relate to performance of a user-authentication gesture.

The concept involves a graphical user interface being presented on the display that instructs a user to perform a user-authentication gesture multiple times during a training session.

Recording aspects such as the timing, distance, and angle between each pair of taps, as well as the pressure and size of each finger tap, the system would then build a biometric profile of the user. The patent developers point to purported shortcomings in solutions such as Apple’s TouchID fingerprint sensor.