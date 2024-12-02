Microsoft launches cybercrime centre in Singapore

Set up as an extension of the Microsoft Cybercrime Centre in Redmond, Washington, the centre joins four others in Beijing, Berlin, Tokyo and Washington, and will be one of 12 satellite centres that Microsoft aims to set up globally.

Microsoft hopes the centre will be a platform for the tech giant to facilitate a safer digital environment and help organisations make informed decisions on cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

This will be done via a two-pronged approach: firstly, collaborating with third-party partners under Microsofts Cyber-Threat Intelligence Programme to reduce malware-related infections in the region. Secondly, it hopes to create awareness of rising cybercrime threats.

The centre will support South-east Asian counties as well as Australia, India, Korea and New Zealand.