Microsoft launches Bitcoin-based identity network

In the future, Microsoft users will not need usernames or email addresses. ION runs on the Bitcoin mainnet and is a permission-free public network for decentralised identifiers (DID). Microsoft has been developing ION since 2017. ION uses a sidetree protocol to anchor transactions in a Decentralized Public Key Infrastructure (DPKI) that interact in the network.

Each transaction is encoded with a hash, which enables the ION nodes to categorise, store, process, and retrieve the transactions associated with a particular DID. ION does not rely on centralised entities, auditors, or protocol tokens. Since ION is an open, permission-free system, anyone can operate an ION node, and the more nodes are in operation, the stronger the network becomes. A Microsoft representative has stated that the launch will be on the Bitcoin blockchain for security reasons since Microsoft considers Bitcoin the safest solution in case of an attack on ION.