Microsoft joins ID2020 to develop digital identity systems

In addition to joining the ID2020 Alliance as a founding member, Microsoft has also donated USD 1 million to the non-profit public-private partnership. By using its resources, the tech company plans to implement this digital identity system across governments and agencies in the future.

The ID2020 Alliance is committed to developing digital identity solutions that are personal, private, persistent and portable. The Alliance is also focused on the non-technical elements of bringing secure digital identity to scale. With its focus on user-control and privacy, the Alliance partners are considering the potential of blockchain technologies to give individuals direct ownership of, and control over, their personal information. User-owned digital identity would be complementary with existing identity management systems, including forms of legal identification issued by a government.

Microsofts Identity team will provide users with vital information on ways to protect their personal data. Similarly, the digital identity system will be developed to allow people, products, apps and services to work together across organizations.