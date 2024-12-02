Microsoft files patents to include fingerprint authentication sensor in touchscreens

In the first case, Microsoft has received a patent for an under-display fingerprint sensor originally filed in July 2016. The idea is to use a photoemitter and a photodetector under the display screen, along with sensing triggers. The combination launches an image scan when a finger touches the display, according to one report.

The second one is called Keyset Fingerprint Sensor and puts a fingerprint sensor in the keys of computer keyboards. The fingerprint sensor in a computer’s keyboard enables a user to press a key to conduct biometric authentication. This technology would use ultrasonic measurement technology to read the fingerprints.

Similar to Apple iPhones, the company shows its commitment to bringing fingerprint sensors to devices. Furthermore, these two initiative could met the upcoming Strong Customer Authentication and also give a boost to managing ecommerce campaigns by monitoring users activity.