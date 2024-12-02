Microsoft Authenticator is available for Android devices

The app also brings support for wearables, so consumers can use their smartwatches to approve multi-factor authentication challenges. If the smartphone has a fingerprint sensor, one can also use fingerprints to approve it through your smartphone. Enterprise customers will also be able to sign in through certificates instead of passwords.

Microsoft also makes a Microsoft Authenticator app for Windows phone, and a coming version for Windows 10 Mobile only will provide the same functionality as on Android and iOS and allows the use of phone for signing-in with the PC too.