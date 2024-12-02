Microsoft and PNP team up for Philippine cybersecurity

Microsoft will provide readiness programs, knowledge, tools and the necessary technologies to assist in combating cybercrimes.

Microsoft will work with the PNP-ACG in identifying current requirements, challenges, skills and equipment. Microsoft will also assist the PNP-ACG in developing a readiness program for specific units of the PNP cybercrime group.

The PNP-ACG has the primary responsibility of implementing cybercrime laws and anti-cybercrime campaigns of the PNP and the national government.

From 2003 to 2012, the PNP-ACG reported a total of 2,778 cybercrime-related offenses.