How will this partnership support developing markets?

This partnership promotes digital transformation and financial inclusion in developing markets. Since 2018, their collaboration has been key in expanding Microsoft's presence and engaging customers in various emerging economies including Chile, Colombia, Peru, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa. By offering localised and flexible payment solutions, dLocal ensures that Microsoft's customers in emerging markets access efficient payment methods, improving the overall user experience.

Officials from Microsoft stated that partnering with dLocal represents an opportunity to introduce the capabilities of AI to the fintech industry across all markets where dLocal is active.

dLocal previous partnerships

dLocal, a cross-border payment platform based in Uruguay formed a strategic partnership with Gol Linhas Aéreas (GOL) to help digital payments in Latin America.

Together, they aim to upgrade the digital payment process for customers in Latin America, particularly in Colombia and Uruguay. Through their collaboration, the companies want to simplify the payment process for customers by enabling optimised transactions in both markets and using local acquiring to create an accessible and customer-friendly payment environment. This initiative, known as the 'One dLocal' concept, underscores dLocal's commitment to improving the global payment industry for business merchants by offering a unified API and platform through a single contract.

GOL's officials mentioned that the choice to work with dLocal was influenced by the latter's expertise in handling challenges related to international payments, particularly in regions with intricate legal systems. Using dLocal's capabilities, GOL aims to upgrade its digital payment setup, providing customers with a flattened and more convenient payment process.