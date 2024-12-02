



Developed on Microsoft Azure, the Commvault Cloud platform focuses on enabling joint customers to deploy Commvault Cloud with Premium Microsoft 365 Backup Storage for increased cyber resilience, while also allowing a single pane of glass control that optimises administration and provides a low total cost of ownership (TCO). By accessing the merged solution, enterprises can leverage Microsoft 365 Backup Storage for accelerated point-in-time recovery of their Microsoft 365 workloads and data.











Commvault and Microsoft's focus on cyber resilience

Spanning across Exchange Online, Teams, OneDrive, and Sharepoint, Commvault’s Microsoft 365 safeguarding features include selectable and configurable extended retention, granular recovery, and self-restore options. As part of the merged offering, customers are set to be able to select the needed level of protection and recovery based on the individual Microsoft 365 workload, which aims to increase efficiency and restorability, as well as achieve maximum cost savings.



According to Commvault’s officials, the integrated solution comes as an addition to the firm’s capabilities and intends to support users in benefiting from both cyber resilience and threat readiness. Also, the two companies plan to provide customers with the ability to optimise recovery time based on specific Microsoft 365 workloads. At the same time, representatives from Microsoft highlighted that the integration supports their organisation's and Commvault’s joint commitment to assisting users in safeguarding their operations from cyberattacks. The press release mentions that Commvault Cloud Backup and Recovery for Microsoft 365 is set to be available for use later in the third quarter of 2024.