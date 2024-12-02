MICROS, Elavon enter agreement to secure the hospitality industry

With the integration work already completed for the MICROS OPERA hotel property management system (PMS) and the primary MICROS food and beverage point-of-sale (POS) platforms, MICROS clients can gain access to a process that combines the existing payment card processing solutions from MICROS with built-in security features like encryption and tokenization from Elavon.

MICROS Systems provides enterprise-wide applications, services and hardware for the hospitality and retail industries. Serving a portfolio of clients worldwide, MICROS solutions are utilized in hotels, casinos, table and quick service restaurants, retail, leisure and entertainment, fuel and convenience, cruise, and travel operations in more than 180 countries, and on all seven continents.

Elavon is owned by US Bancorp and provides end-to-end payment processing solutions and services to more than 1.3 million customers in the US, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Puerto Rico.