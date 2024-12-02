Micromobility operator Bird partners AU10TIX for its identity verification services

Bird’s new AU10TIX-powered ID Scan employs deep learning to ensure every rider uses a unique, valid and authentic ID when creating an account. For an added layer of protection, it can even be paired with the Selfie Match feature Bird is deploying.

Autonomous authentication can now be completed in just 8 seconds using zero bias, ultra-fast processing with advanced high-grade precision, allowing Bird to quickly identify and help prevent issues of fraudulent behaviour and underage riding with pinpoint accuracy.

Bird is rolling out the new micromobility ID Scan and Selfie Match solution built with AU10TIX in January. The announcement of these latest safety features comes just weeks after Bird unveiled their new Autonomous Emergency Braking system, the micromobility industry’s first active safety technology.