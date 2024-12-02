Michelin implements PCI Pal

Following its implementation, the company now uses PCI Pal Agent Assist to secure payments for its Advantage Fleet members. Utilising Dual-Tone Multi Frequency (DTMF) masking technology, Agent Assist ensures all payment data is secured, allowing contact centre agents to continue the conversation without accessing sensitive data, even as customers input their payment information.

With Agent Assist, Michelin ensures Advantage Fleet members’ payment card information is kept secure, with no degradation to customer experience quality.