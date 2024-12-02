Meritus Payment Solutions launches Chargeback Management System

The newly introduced functionality is an integrated solution that provides the merchant with the information needed to investigate and dispute chargebacks. Chargeback Management System is an add-on solution that is available through Meritus’ proprietary platform, Payment XP.

The solution includes a series of features:

• Instant Global Access – CBMS requires only an internet connection, providing the user with access from anywhere in the world

• Notifications – Users are notified of new cases and disputes as soon as they are processed

• Auto Dispute Templates – Build and create a customized library with predefined templates that allow users to efficiently deal with chargebacks

• Data Analysis – Generate clear and concise reports to help make business decisions through rich data analysis

Chargebacks can be a major problem for small businesses who can lose significant revenue from customers who dispute a charge.

Chargebacks can occur for many reasons; such as fraudulent transactions, expired cards or simply, the cardholder not recognizing the purchase on their credit card statement.

Chargebacks are especially damaging because they represent a direct loss of revenue as funds are withheld from business accounts until chargebacks are resolved. In addition, businesses may accumulate penalties and fees, which can negatively affect their credit rating and transactions costs, threatening their ability to accept credit cards. Dealing with chargebacks not only affects revenue, but it is a time-consuming process, taking valuable time away from a business.

Meritus provides international payment solutions that include mobile, credit and debit cards, gift and loyalty cards, fraud management, Automated Clearing House (ACH) and more. Proprietary products such as an internet-based payment platform, Payment XP, Recurring Billing Manager, Fraud XP and Chargeback Management System, allow companies to conduct business everywhere.

