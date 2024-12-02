Mercuryo chooses Sumsub to automate compliance

Sumsub is set to speed-up onboarding for up to 350,000 users in the Mercuryo ecosystem. In addition, Sumsub will be helping Mercuryo tackle compliance.

Mercuryo is a payments service that helps users store and make transactions with cryptocurrency, while also enabling businesses to profit off these transactions. The company partners with industry players like Binance, Trust Wallet, and Exmo.

Persistent fraud concerns in the crypto industry have pushed Mercuryo to enhance their security measures. Sumsub has been able to help Mercuryo by incorporating AML data screening and ongoing monitoring across international watchlists, sanctions, and PEP lists.

Sumsub has also provided graphic editor detection and metadata analysis, adding to Mercuryo’s protection against forgery and scams. To support Mercuryo’s regional expansion, Sumsub automated the company’s global compliance and reporting processes.