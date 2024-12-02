Mercury Payment Systems launches security pays initiative

The initiative is designed to educate payments partners and business owners on how to protect their businesses from security threats.

Mercury is working to drive adoption of security standards, protocols and products across the industry to help payments partners and their business customers protect themselves.

Through the Security Pays initiative, Mercury is supplying resources to point of sale (POS) developers to accelerate security software integration work to the Mercury payments platform. The program also includes incentives for the developers, dealers and their staff to focus on practicing secure behaviors as well as selling more secure solutions.

Through Security Pays, Mercury is enabling payments partners to receive training and testing to meet Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) version 3.1 requirements. This qualification program culminates when payments partners are certified as Qualified Integrators and Resellers (QIR).