Mercury FX invests in TruNarrative platform to boost financial crime management

As a regulated entity, Mercury FX is required to perform a multitude of Know Your Customer (KYC) checks on companies and individuals they work with. Being a global business, Mercury must be able to onboard and monitor customers from all over the world.

Using TruNarrative’s single Application Programming Interface (API) and portal, Mercury FX can adapt its onboarding processes without the need for further integrations or resources, according to the official press release. The global currency organisation is also be able to maintain a central audit trail of all activity related to a client’s individual account – allowing Mercury FX to operate with maximum transparency.