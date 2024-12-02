Merchants can now identify abusive returns policies, due to Forter





38% of online shoppers indicate that return policies have a major impact on their decision to purchase from any retailer. At the same time, returns abuse impacts merchants in a variety of ways:

Lost revenue: Abusive returns remove inventory from stock that could have been sold to legitimate customers;

Operational overhead and costs: Costs associated with processing returns, restocking inventory, and shipping cut into overall profit;

Degraded customer experience: Returns abuse can make it financially unfeasible for a merchant to support a customer-friendly returns program.

Forter’s Returns Abuse Solution enables merchants to identify and block abusive returns practices, as well as to offer competitive policies their shoppers expect. The new solution provides merchants with: