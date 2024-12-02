Merchantrade selects IDEMIA to boost the onboarding of customers for its mobile-enabled services

Merchantrade will leverage IDEMIA’s Identity Proofing Platform to enable the registration of mobile customers on its digital multi-currency e-wallet, Merchantrade Money, and its app-based remittance service, eRemit.

IDEMIA’s Identity Proofing platform offers enterprises identity verification capabilities that enable them to know, trust, and verify their customers’ identities. This process is completed using real-time biometrics and ID document capture via a customer’s own smartphone. Once a user submits their data, their biometrics and ID information are then extracted, authenticated, and verified using IDEMIA’s artificial intelligence algorithms.

For Merchantrade, IDEMIA’s solution digitalises the user registration process by verifying ID documents and biometric facial recognition in real-time for users from all countries through their smartphones. By enabling Merchantrade to onboard customers with verified identities anytime and anywhere, the Identity Proofing Platform helps the company maintain its focus on boosting its core businesses of digital cross-border money transfers, foreign currency exchange, and e-money services.