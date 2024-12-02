Merchant Risk Council, Kaspersky Lab join forces to fight ecommerce fraud

Through the partnership, Kaspersky Lab brings over 20 years of expertise in developing cybersecurity solutions to the Merchant Risk Council. As a fraud prevention partner, the company delivers next generation context authentication, pre-real-time fraud detection and new money laundering detection capabilities.

The Merchant Risk Council brings together a diverse mix of over 500 member companies, all of which are focused on optimizing payments and reducing ecommerce fraud. As an independent, not-for-profit business association, the Merchant Risk Council aims to facilitate collaboration between ecommerce payments and risk professionals.