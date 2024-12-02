Merchant Link to provide payment security solutions to Visual Matrix

The certified integration will allow Visual Matrix to offer its customers a security suite which includes EMV, tokenization and point-to-point encryption. Merchant Link and Visual Matrix have certified the integration between TransactionLink and Visual Matrix

Visual Matrix customers will have two PIN pads to select from based on their price point requirements. The integration gives Visual Matrix customers the ability to accept chip enabled cards, and helps address chargebacks related to fraudulent activity.

Merchant Link is a provider of cloud-based payment gateway and data security solutions for hotels, restaurants and retail locations.

Visual Matrix, the developer of the Visual Matrix property management system, provides property management software solutions in the hospitality industry.