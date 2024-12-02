Merchant Link, Sertifi team up to add security to payment method

The collective solution offered by Sertifi and Merchant Link adds a layer of security which in turn assists with PCI compliance. Sertifi chose to integrate to Merchant Link’s ecommerce solution using the Hosted Payment Form so they can present the payment form to their merchant’s customer for the collection of credit card data, at the time the customer signs a contract electronically. The advanced deposit or full amount is then processed through Merchant Link as a Card-Not-Present with the merchant’s processor.

Sertifi enables organizations to reach agreements, execute the deals with eSignatures and securely collect payments. Organizations can access Sertifi through its eSignature API, CRM integrations, and Web Portal solution.

Merchant Link is a provider of cloud-based payment gateway and data security solutions, removing the risk of payments for more than 300,000 hotel, restaurant and retail locations.