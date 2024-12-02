Merchant Link EMV solution validated by Oracle Hospitality

Merchant Link provides a security suite of products, including tokenization, point-to-point encryption, and EMV to Oracle POS merchants. Certified with Oracle Hospitality for point-of-sale, Merchant Link’s suite of products closes the loop on security by securing data in flight and data at rest, and by responding to card present fraud through its validated EMV solution.

Merchant Link’s TransactionVault is a tokenization solution that removes cardholder data from merchants’ systems and stores it in a secure, hosted ‘vault’. Transaction Shield encrypts cardholder data using industry-recognized standards and methods, rendering data unreadable and unusable to cyber criminals.

Merchant Link is a provider of cloud-based payment gateway and data security solutions for hotels, restaurants and retail locations.