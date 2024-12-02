Mercado Libre, FIMPE team up for real-time identity validation solution





FIMPE is a provider of the infrastructure for electronic means of payment, while Mercado Crédito is the financial arm of Mercado Libre. This collaboration is meant to validate the identity of users in real-time in order to avoiding identity theft and fraud possibilities.

The deal allows Mercado Crédito to offer working capital and consumer financing to users of Mercado Libre and Mercado Pago, with finance that can range from one thousand to three million pesos. Via the partnership, Mercado Libre is expecting to protect its users and consumers from potential fraud and become the safest platform.