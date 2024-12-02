MEPs vote the adoption of NIS Directive

Vice president Andrus Ansip, said the directive requires companies in critical sectors to adopt risk management practices and report major incidents that can affect the Digital Single Market to their national authorities which will, in turn, be able to carry out better capacity building with greater cross-border cooperation inside the EU. It also obliges online market places, cloud computing services and search engines to take similar security steps.

Cyber attacks against financial institutions are a daily occurrence and, as such, alerts and notifications play an important role in slowing the spread of any contagion.

The European Commission said at least 80% of European companies have experienced at least one cybersecurity incident over the last year and the number of security incidents across all industries worldwide rose by 38% in 2015.