MePIN launches PSD2 authentication for non-smartphone users

MePIN now secures the lives of banks, payment service providers and their legacy users, by allowing the service providers to distribute offline hardware tokens to their non-smartphone users for strong authentication.

Technically MePIN supports OCRA (the OATH Challenge-Response Algorithm) authentication protocols, enabling non-smartphone users to securely authorize and sign payments using OATH standard compliant hardware tokens. With the token the user can type the payment amount and payee number, or scan the information using an integrated camera, and authorize the payment with a response code shown by the token. Tokens can also be protected with a PIN code. MePIN can provide customized hardware tokens or the service provider can order any standard OATH OCRA compliant devices from other vendors.

MePIN is a technology and service provided by Meontrust, a Finnish company founded in 2010. It provides security and user engagement for consumer online services and payments. MePIN uses banking grade Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) at its security core.