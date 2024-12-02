MePIN launches 3D Secure authentication solution

The MePIN application SDK, available for iOS and Android, is integrated with the payment card issuer’s banking application, and the MePIN server with the used Access Control Server (ACS). Using the Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) based solution, the consumers can authorize payments using a simple tap, PIN entry or a fingerprint swipe.

3D Secure, originally developed by Visa, but also used by MasterCard, American Express and others, has traditionally used extra passwords, CAP readers and solutions for authentication, causing merchants to disable the security. Roughly 50% of consumers have frequently abandoned online payments due to authentication problems.

MePIN is a technology and service from Meontrust, a Finnish company, founded in 2010. It provides security for consumer online services and payments. MePIN uses banking grade Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) at its security core. MePIN does not use or store usernames, passwords or any other data from the linked online accounts.