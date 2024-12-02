MePIN adds biometrics options for online payments fraud protection

The new authentication policies, Human Recognition and User Recognition, are designed for online payment fraud protection and can be used together with more traditional authentication methods such as PIN codes and fingerprint recognition. The MePIN biometric policies can be used as an additional protection in risk-based authentication to boost security during high-risk transactions.

The MePIN biometric solution comes as an SDK, which payment card issuers or payment service providers can integrate into their existing Mobile apps or use as a template to launch new payment security apps. The MePIN server provides an API for integrating the solution into existing 3D Secure Access Control Servers and other payment processing systems.

MePIN is a technology and service provided by Meontrust, providing security and user engagement for consumer online services and payments.