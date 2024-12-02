Melissa brings out identity verification engine for financial institutions

Personator World helps institutions comply with regulations in the areas of Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Fraud Prevention, Customer Identification Program (CIP), Politically Exposed Persons (PEP), and the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA).

As a flexible cloud-based tool, Personator World can be tailored to an institution’s specific sign-up or customer onboarding process and risk management requirements. Its address verification API can be integrated directly into financial systems, on premise or via the Web, for real-time data cleansing, and standardization.