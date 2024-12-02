MegaCharge partners Verifi to mitigate chargebacks

Through this partnership, MegaCharge will implement Verifi’s Cardholder Dispute Resolution Network (CDRN). The solution directly integrates with issuing banks and helps merchants and issuers to resolve disputed payments and minimise chargebacks. CDRN provides merchants with near real-time notification of chargeback risks for both fraud and non-fraud customer disputes.

MegaCharge is a payments Company focused entirely on payment processing, with its own gateway software, fraud filters, management systems, and PCI Level 1security,

Verifi is a SaaS-based platform providing global electronic payment and risk management solutions for card-not-present merchants.