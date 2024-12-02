Meet Samantha - Kompli-Globals digital compliance assistant

Samantha is the digital compliance assistant within Kompli-Global’s SaaS based search platform, Kompli-IQ. Kompli-IQ cross-references over 500 key ‘stem-word’ search terms against each target subject and draws on the local expertise of compliance and regulatory experts from 66 countries covering 158 regions.

The AI assistant can interact with users by mail, text or even voice activation to allow analysts to interrogate a database network of the deep web so that the analyst can uncover negative news on individuals (including company owners) who may pose regulatory and reputational risks to businesses.

Samantha continually and consistently monitors for all publicly available relevant risk information, often known as “negative information”, which includes sanctions and watch-lists, watchdogs, business registrations, regulatory filings and databases, as well as blogs, digital and traditional media.

Headquartered in London, Kompli-Global has now expanded to the United States to assist businesses in protecting their reputations and ensuring compliance with strict anti-money laundering regulations, helping combat increasingly sophisticated criminal enterprises.