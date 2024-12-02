Medsforless taps iDenfy to protect online health industry in UK

Medsforless’ ID verification system from iDenfy will help onboard patients while ensuring that the right users access their dedicated medicine and that the online platform only benefits approved patients and healthcare professionals.

The partnership showcases progress in the digital health tech landscape, demonstrating the transformative power of technology in augmenting healthcare accessibility and overcoming industry challenges. The collaboration will help curb the issue of prescription drug abuse with full-stack identity verification before dispensing medication on the Midstories platform.











Increasing healthcare accessibility

Medsforless is a medical company dedicated to being at the forefront of the digital health tech industry to connect patients with healthcare professionals. Their commitment to bridging healthcare accessibility gaps makes them a standout player in the field as the company utilises an online platform to ensure that individuals, who might struggle with healthcare access or want to avoid real-time doctor visits, can connect with doctors and pharmacists effortlessly on the internet.

As all patients have to have their dedicated health solutions, the company has to make sure that only real trusted accounts have its dedicated people information and that the company prescribes the medicine to the right people. In the search for a reliable identity verification solution provider, Medsforless found iDenfy to be the perfect match.

The decision to partner with iDenfy was influenced by its cos-efficiency, support provided by team members who swiftly respond to messages and assist with integration 24/7. This dedication and ease of collaboration made iDenfy a suitable partner.





Seamless and secure customer onboarding

Medsforless primarily leverages iDenfy's identity verification solution to strengthen the online registration procedure and ensure accurate and reliable data collection. The seamless integration with iDenfy not only enhanced Medsforless' compliance processes but also elevated the overall user experience for their clients.

Officials from Medsforless said their partnership with iDenfy is a game-changer. Their identity verification solution has not only enhanced their compliance processes but has also streamlined their operations, providing a more seamless experience for their clients.

Also speaking on this alliance, executives from iDenfy stated that collaborating with Medsforless aligns with their mission to equip businesses with innovative identity verification and fraud prevention solutions. By working together, they aim to drive efficiency and compliance for regulated digital health companies.

As Medsforless is dedicated to leveraging online technology to enhance public health, their top priority is ensuring that the system is accessible to every valid person in the United Kingdom. The partnership with iDenfy aligns seamlessly with this mission, as both companies are committed to delivering innovative and impactful solutions to create a more inclusive and accessible healthcare system.