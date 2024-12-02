MDT partners with Persona







Persona enables MDT’s credit union clients to adjust their identity verification flows in real time based on risk signals to convert more good users while deterring fraudsters. Clients can mix and match building blocks to design custom-branded end-to-end identity flows that convert more members, streamline operations, and fight fraud.

Executives form Hershey FCU, commented on the partnership by saying that investing in technology that helps safeguard their institution and members is a top priority. Persona embeds sophisticated identification validation into their workflows, adding an extra layer of security and helping reduce fraud – both via digital channels and in branch. This partnership with trusted partner MDT will allow them to integrate Persona’s capabilities even more seamlessly into the process, boosting efficiencies and strengthening their fight against fraud.

Persona’s team MDT is happy to offer their tools to MDT’s client base, helping more credit unions collect, verify, understand, and orchestrate members’ identities for any use case.

Representatives from MDT emphasised Persona’s involvement in helping many organisations detect hard-to-catch fraud, banning bad actors permanently – something that is very important and needed. They look forward to offering Persona’s identity verification solution to their credit union community, helping maximise conversions while minimising fraud.





What does MDT do?

Member Driven Technologies (MDT) provides a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs. The CUSO hosts the Symitar core processing system from Jack Henry, as well as dozens of seamlessly integrated solutions and supporting services to help run the entire institution, such as digital banking, payments, lending, cybersecurity, and imaging.

Rounding out its comprehensive suite, MDT also offers business continuity, disaster recovery, and regulatory solutions as well as consulting, data analytics, email hosting, and hardware purchasing services. By partnering with MDT, credit unions across the country are boosting efficiencies, enhancing security, and reducing costs while maintaining a high level of control.