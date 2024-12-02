MCB Islamic Bank reaches the unbanked with biometrics from Diebold Nixdorf

The new technology, equipped with biometric authentication and powered by Diebold Nixdorf’s software, will enable the bank to drive connected commerce and enhance the consumer experience with increased security and convenience while providing a seamless experience across their entire network.

In addition, the bank has announced that it is opening new branches across Pakistan and will outfit each branch with Diebold Nixdorf’s latest self-service platform and software.

Furthermore, a local distributor, Touchpoint, will provide full maintenance services to ensure the highest level of availability on the new ATMs.