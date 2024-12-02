McAfee teams with Mastercard on online protection solutions

Providing Mastercard cardholders with the tools to help combat growing security threats is one of the steps towards combating bad actors and stopping damage from major breaches before they do lasting harm.





McAfee’s offers for Mastercard US cardholders are:

McAfee Total Protection for Mastercard 5 Devices: 30-day free trial that includes protection for up to 5 devices and a complimentary one-year subscription to McAfee TechMate (which optimises device functionality) with a paid subscription at a first-year discounted price of USD 29.50 (a 75% discount) for consumers.

McAfee Total Protection for Mastercard 10 Devices: 30-day free trial that includes protection for up to 10 devices for small and medium-sized businesses and a complimentary subscription to McAfee TechMate with a paid subscription at a first-year discounted price of USD 34.50 (a 75% discount) for small and medium sized businesses.

The development of phishing attacks

McAfee’s officias said that with security threats from bad actors becoming more prevalent and sophisticated, it’s important that both general customers and small business customers have the option to add protections to their devices. They are happy to partner with Mastercard to offer solutions for their cardholders and look forward to helping customers stay secure so they can stay focused on what’s important to them.

In 2021, 83% of organisations reported experiencing phishing attacks, a 46% increase over 2020, and a number that is expected to grow in 2022, as per the press release. Mastercard is dedicated to connecting and supporting an inclusive, digital economy that benefits customers by making transactions safe, smart, and accessible.