McAfee launches McAfee+ in Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands

As per the information detailed in the press release, the new product line includes comprehensive privacy and identity protection that enable users to live life online in a confident and secure manner.

Available in the above-mentioned regions, the McAfee+ product suite provides users with identity restoration and lost wallet assistance, together with the ability to secure all devices with protection against threats and viruses. Additionally, as part of the new product line announcement, the company introduced protection for Chromebooks with antivirus, VPN, safe browsing, and identity monitoring for Chrome OS users.





Online protection and McAfee+ capabilities

The announcement highlights that McAfee 2022 Consumer Research identified 75% of consumers to be concerned that their financial information is compromised. Additionally, 76% worry their identity might be stolen from an online transaction, whereas 70% worry their information could end up on the dark web.

The McAfee+ solution was built to provide online protection that includes proactive monitoring of the dark web for personal information and the integration of the company’s antivirus protection and Secure VPN. Furthermore, to strengthen identity theft protection, McAfee+ Advanced includes expert assistance for identity restoration in cases of identity theft and lost wallet support.

Vonny Gamot, Head of EMEA, McAfee advised that as the time spent in the online space increases, be that for work, social media, banking, or communications, so does the risk of cybercriminals looking to introduce malware in devices, to steal identities, and access private information, amongst others. Per their statement, McAfee+ is designed to address said trends and threats, helping users increase their protection against identity breaches to minimise future threats.











Adding on this, Greg Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer, McAfee stated that as the company aims to protect people and devices alike, the solution offers a simple and effortless way to protect the customers, their loved ones, and their data.

The plans available within the McAfee+ product suite are Premium and Advanced, both with individual and family options, and McAfee+ Advanced includes:

Restoration experts available 24/7 to offer guidance on needed actions to repair identity and credit issues;

Lost wallet support with IDs, credit and debit card cancellation and replacement should a customer’s purse or wallet be lost;

Identity monitoring for up to 60 unique pieces of personal information on the dark web with timely alerts;

Unlimited Secure VPN that connects when on public Wi-Fi automatically to protect online privacy and safeguard personal data;

Password manager that helps secure accounts by generating and storing complex passwords and auto-filling information for expedited logins across devices;

Protection score, a feature that provides a holistic security strength view by rating the customer’s current protection level, with guidance towards improvement;

Chrome OS Support;

Unlimited device security including Windows, Chrome OS, Mac, Android, and iOS;

Parental controls.

Additional features included within the offering are antivirus, web protection, firewall, file shredder, and customer support with Virus Protection Pledge.

McAfee+ Premium includes identity monitoring, unlimited Secure VPN, password manager, protection score, Chrome OS Support, unlimited device security (only household devices for personal, non-commercial use), antivirus, web protection, firewall, file shredder, parental controls in McAfee+ Premium Family, and customer support.

As per the announcement information, product features and availability may vary across markets, with availability in additional ones set to be announced in the time to come.