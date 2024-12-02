McAfee Enterprise merges with FireEye Products

The deal comes following the recent closure of Symphony Technology’s acquisition of FireEye. The new company is expected to come into effect on October 4 2021, when FireEye will change its corporate name and relaunch as Mandiant. According to Dark Reading, the combined organisation will have over 40,000 customers and 5,000 employees.

FireEye claims the transaction will enable both parts of the new business to ‘accelerate growth investments, pursue new go-to-market pathways and focus innovation on their respective solutions’. Meanwhile, unnamed security analysts have predicted the sale of FireEye’s products business would help drive growth for Mandiant ‘but generate uncertainty for users of its network, email, endpoint and cloud security tools’.