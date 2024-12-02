McAfee and Europol join forces in the fight against cybercrime

Intel Security and EC3 will offer defense against the growing cybercrime threat. The agreement enables the two entities to engage in joint operations to address identified cybercriminal campaigns, and allows for participation in events to share practices as well as the ability to exchange non-operational data related to cybercrime. The MoU will also allow for Intel Security to provide specific technical information on cyber-attacks to Europol.

McAfee is now part of Intel Security. Intel Security is focused on developing proactive, proven security solutions and services that protect systems, networks, and mobile devices for business and personal use around the world.

Europol is the law enforcement agency of the European Union, whose aim is to help achieve a safer Europe by supporting EU law enforcement agencies in their fight against serious international crime and terrorism.