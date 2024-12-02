Mbank taps Facephi for onboarding and facial authentication

Facephi has a proven track record of delivering robust authentication and verification solutions that adhere to stringent industry standards, including compliance with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) accredited iBeta and ISO 30107.











Mbanq officials expressed satisfaction in partnering with Facephi. They appreciate their partner’s expertise and technological innovation, which align with Mbanq's goal of delivering smooth, secure, and efficient onboarding experiences for their customers. The digital bank takes pride in being and early adopter of advanced technologies, ensuring high security levels, and consistently enhancing solutions for a better self-enrolment experience through the Mbank UAE mobile application.

Through this dynamic partnership, Mbank UAE aims to streamline and enhance their onboarding process, providing customers with a seamless and secure experience. Facephi’s advanced facial authentication technology will play a pivotal role in achieving this goal, setting a new standard for digital interactions within the banking sector in the UAE.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from Facephi said that as pioneers in biometric technology for onboarding and fraud prevention, they are committed to delivering modern technology that ensures high levels of security and convenience for customers. The partnership with Mbank UAE represents a significant milestone in their continued efforts to drive innovation in the global financial and banking industry and support Mbank in their expansion efforts across the UAE market.





