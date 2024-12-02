MayBank to introduce biometrics authentication service

The banks’ Face ID Voice ID services will enable its customers to access their accounts and check their balances via the Maybank app, with any further transactions requiring login with passwords, thus enabling multi-factor authentication.

In order to use the Face ID and Voice ID, a customer’s mobile device must have with a front camera having a minimum graphic resolution of 2.0 megapixels inclusive of a built–in microphone.

Together with the Quick Touch service launched in 2015 which allows access to their accounts via fingerprint, this makes Maybank the first bank in Malaysia to offer three biometric login authentication features on a financial mobile application.