Maxpay risk platform launches reputation network inspired by blockchain

The company aims to address the data breaches issue by mitigating the risks associated to online fraud directed on payments and other related fields. The approach, as well as an application of the machine learning techniques, enables its members to assess the risk of various identifiers commonly used in online fraud prevention and to instantly share new reputation knowledge about the identifiers with other members. The network automatically takes into account each member’s business nature and many other aspects.

Trustchain will initially be available as a part of the Covery platform to all existing customers and partners of the Maxpay and Covery ecosystem.

Maxpay is an international processor, which provides payment solutions and services for any type of online business. The company works with acquirer banks from Europe, USA, Canada, Great Britain and Asia.