Maxpay, Covery to mitigate risks in ecommerce

Covery brings together event chain analysis, feature engineering, rule management and machine learning to obtain the most accurate results. Covery Marketing anti-fraud allows merchants to spot fraud in a timely manner, before processing the transactions. The solution is fully customizable and suitable for any industry, merchant business model or traffic source.

Maxpay is an international processor, which provides payment solutions and services for any type of online business. The company works with acquirer banks from Europe, USA, Canada, Great Britain and Asia. Maxpay is also an official partner of Qualys and Ethoca, two companies specialized in data security, fraud protection, and chargeback management.