MAX-Wallet announces new feature to facilitate KYC





The solution is dubbed MAX-Register, and it aim is to be updated on the latest international KYC and AML standards. MAX-Wallet’s straightforward sign-up login solution redefines KYC, making the repeating logins and registrations on different platforms a thing of the past.

MAX-Register integrates with other platforms when it comes to KYC and AML standards, making transactions secure for both businesses and end-users. At the moment, users can test MAX-Register, which is already implemented with its first partner, GRXTrade. Moreover, the solution encrypts the user's KYC data. As such, when the merchant makes a request, MAX-Register will send the encrypted data to the user's wallet to decrypt (with the user's permission) before reaching the merchant.