Matrix teams up with Elliptic





Through the partnership, Matrix brings Elliptic’s analytics solutions to protect all traders on its platform with its anti-money laundering (AML) compliance and risk-monitoring operations.

Matrix is integrating Elliptic Navigator transaction monitoring and Elliptic Lens wallet screening into its compliance workflow to streamline know-your-customer (KYC) onboarding and transaction monitoring processes. The multilateral trading facility and custodian uses live data feeds from Elliptic to trace the source and destination of funds. By doing so, Matrix ensures its operational controls initiate their risk rules to detect suspicious activity for further investigating and reporting.