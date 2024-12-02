MasterCard to roll out biometrics payment technology in Europe

MasterCard Identity Check Mobile eliminates the need for cardholders to remember passwords, speeding up the digital checkout experience while also boosting security. The cardholders can verify their identity by using the fingerprint scanner on their smartphone or via facial recognition technology by taking a ‘selfie’ photo.

The technology is now being introduced across 12 markets in Europe. These markets include the UK, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hungary, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and Sweden, following a series of trials in the Netherlands, the US and Canada. The technology will be rolled out across the world in phases in 2017.