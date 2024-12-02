MasterCard to invest over USD 20 mln for cybersecurity

In the spring of 2015, MasterCard will launch MasterCard Safety Net in the US. The solution is designed to reduce the risk of fraud or cyberattacks before issuers and processors might notice the threat. It provides an independent layer of security on top of the tools and policies of financial institutions, by monitoring and blocking specific transactions based on selected criteria.

Later in 2015, MasterCard and First Tech Federal Credit Union will also roll out a pilot program that will enable consumers to authenticate and verify their transactions using a combination of unique biometrics, such as facial and voice recognition and fingerprint matching.